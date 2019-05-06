'Hope My Young Friends Turn Out In Large Numbers Today': PM Modi

General elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi asked people to come out in large number and vote

Minutes before voting started in the fifth phase of the national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted asking people to come out in large numbers to vote.

"Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted:

Today is the polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats including Lucknow in the 5th phase of General Elections.



I urge all the voters to cast their valuable votes with great enthusiasm and vote in large numbers. - Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2019

A number of top candidates, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Rajyavardhan Rathore will vote in the fifth of the seven-round Lok Sabha elections today.

A total of 51 seats across seven states are up for grabs in this phase. It is a crucial round for the BJP that won 40 of the seats in 2014 and is under pressure to do better. With this round, election will be over in 424 seats, and polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19. The results will be out on May 23.

Rahul Gandhi's mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, is seeking a fourth term from neighbouring Raebareli. She has been holding the seat after vacating Amethi for Rahul Gandhi in 2004. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow.

Two former Olympians - Union minister Rajyawardhan Rathore of the BJP and Krishna Poonia of the Congress - one former IAS and one former IPS officer, and two seers are among the candidates for Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats. This is the last phase of polling in the desert state, which the Congress wrested from the BJP in last year's assembly elections.

