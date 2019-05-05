On PM's Congress-Samajwadi 'Games' Allegations, Mayawati's Unity Message

General elections 2019: Mayawati said Congress will get every alliance vote in Amethi and Raebareli

Mayawati today countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that Congress and the Samajwadi Party were using her, with a strong message of unity. The Congress, who had been kept out of the Uttar Pradesh alliance, mainly because of her reservations, will get every alliance vote in Amethi and Raebareli, she said. Amethi are Raebareli, which go to polls on May 6, are the seats of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

"I am confident that every single vote from our gathbandhan, under any condition, will go to the two Congress leaders (from Amethi and Raebareli)," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A day after Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a very unusual move, met the Samajwadi Party workers in Raebareli, Prime Minister Modi had said Akhilesh Yadav was colluding with the Congress behind Mayawati's back.

Alleging that SP and the BSP would be at each other's throats after the election results come out, PM Modi said, "The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress".

PM Modi, who had time and again accused several opposition leaders of vying for the top post, said, "It was said you (Mayawati) will be made the prime minister, but now Behenji has understood that the SP and the Congress are playing a big game with her".

Over the last week, Mayawati had been furious with the Congress after a candidate from her party had changed camp and joined the Congress. She had even threatened that she would pull out support from the Kamal Nath government.

"Due to their casteist mentality, the Congress is out to help the BJP win by fielding their own candidates... Congress leaders are openly saying it doesn't matter if the BJP wins, the SP-BSP combine should not win," she had raged.

But her today's statement marked a turnaround.

