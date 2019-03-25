'Who Let RSS Enter Kashmir': Omar Abdullah Attacks Mehbooba Mufti

Omar Abdullah said Mehbooba Mufti has no real sympathy with Kashmiris (PTI File Photo)

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said it was PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti that "let RSS enter the state of Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to take out processions in cities brandishing guns and swords."

"Who brought RSS in this state? Who gave permission to the RSS people to take out processions in the cities brandishing guns and swords," asked Mr Abdullah.

"You arrest youngsters over a simple Facebook post. Here it is not known how many people overnight land into custody. Today Mehbooba says the government is strict," he said, while addressing a gathering.

He said that Mehbooba Mufti has no real sympathy with Kashmiris and "she sheds crocodile tears for the sake of votes."

"She started to shed tears when the BJP withdraw its support and she was no longer the chief minister. Her tears have value now and the value is your vote," said Mr Abdullah.

The Congress and the National Conference (NC) have forged a pre-poll alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress is set to contest from Jammu and Udhampur seats, while NC chief Farooq Abdullah will contest from Srinagar.

Both the parties will field their respective candidates in Anantnag and Baramulla constituencies in a contest that would be ''friendly''.

Jammu and Kashmir has six parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote for the Lok Sabha elections in five phases--April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

