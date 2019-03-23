'No Better Than Left': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Mamata Banerjee In Bengal

Rahul Gandhi also accused North Bengal parliamentarian Mausam Benazir Noor of betraying the party.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government of being "no better" than the previous Left administration at an election rally held in Malda's Chanchal town today. "Bengal is being run by just one person. She neither talks to anyone nor takes anybody's suggestion. She does whatever she feels like," news agency IANS quoted him as saying at the rally. "Does Bengal not have any voice? Should one person be allowed to run an entire state?"

The Congress chief also targeted North Bengal parliamentarian Mausam Benazir Noor, who crossed over from his party to the Trinamool Congress and became the latter's candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency. "She cheated you by leaving the party. But this is a Congress bastion, and you should make her realise that one cannot work in Bengal by deceiving its people," he said without mentioning Ms Noor by name.

Mr Gandhi claimed that neither the state nor the central government has done enough to address West Bengal's problems. "Did your youth get employment and did your farmers receive any help? While Narendra Modiji lies on the one hand, your Chief Minister keeps making promises on the other. But eventually, nothing happens," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Comparing the Mamata Banerjee government to the previous Left Front administration, Mr Gandhi said both had failed to bring Bengal back to the path of development. "After seeing the CPI-M rule for years, you chose Mamata Banerjee because they could not ensure development. But the Bengal situation is the same even now. The atrocities that used to occur during the CPI-M rule are still happening under Mamataji," he added.

Mr Gandhi alleged that Congress activists in West Bengal face relentless attacks under the Mamata Banerjee government on a daily basis. "Congress activists are throttled and beaten up every day. I want to congratulate all our party activists who fight for the politics of principle. I want to tell them to keep fighting for Congress and its ideology," he said, adding that the situation will get better once the Congress forms a government at the centre.

Addressing thousands of party workers at the Malda rally, the Congress president also accused the Modi government of favouring industrialists and "spreading hatred".

While a proposed seat-sharing agreement between the CPI-M and Congress fell through earlier this month, Ms Mausam's entry into the Trinamool Congress in January had soured any chances of a Congress-Trinamool deal in Bengal. The state will now witness a four-cornered battle between the Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI-M and the Congress.

(With inputs from Agencies)

