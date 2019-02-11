National Interest Ignored For Sake Of Chowkidar, Says Mayawati

Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party are in an alliance for Lok Sabha polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, saying honesty, national interest and national security can be compromised and ignored for the sake of the "chowkidar".

Mayawati's criticism of PM Modi came after The Hindu claimed the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France involved "major and unprecedented" concessions from the Indian government, with critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties and making payments through an escrow account dropped days before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

"Corruption & corrupt defence deal, No problem! Chowkidar is important for the BJP/RSS, not his honesty?" Mayawati tweeted

"People of the country have to decide as what to do with the chowkidar and his so-called honesty," Mayawati said.

"Corruption, honesty, national interest and national security, etc. Everything can be compromised and ignored for the sake of Chowkidar," she added.

According to her, the "chowkidar" was moving everywhere in the country on government expense claiming to be honest and not corrupt.

