'Modinomics' Is A Flop Says Congress, Claims 134% Fiscal Deficit Rise

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "Modinomics" had flopped in the election year and asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to introspect.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 22:59 IST
The Congress on Saturday said the Modi government was set to borrow Rs 7.1 lakh crore and cited that the fiscal deficit had risen to 134 per cent in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "Modinomics" had flopped in the election year and asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to introspect.

"Modi Government to borrow Rs 7.1 Lakh Crore this fiscal," Mr Surjewala tweeted.

He also cited a media report that claimed that the centre plans to borrow Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-2020 amid rising demands for repayments.

"Fiscal Deficit rises to a whopping 134%! Election Year= Modinomics Flop, Modiji Tiptop! Let ''Bogus Blog Min'' introspect," he said, in an apparent reference to Mr Jaitley.



