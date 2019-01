'Can Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Be The X Factor'? Mehbooba Mufti Tweets

Mehbooba Mufti welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to active politics (File)

Welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday wondered if the Congress leader would become the "X factor" of the upcoming national elections.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brings with her the grace of the Gandhi-Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm.

"Welcome Priyanka Gandhi to the rough and tumble of politics. She brings with her the grace of Gandhi Nehru lineage and her immense personal charm. Wish her the best. Could she become the Xfactor of 2019 poll battle?" Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The state unit of the Congress also hailed the induction of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary.

Its chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "It is very significant and timely decision taken by Congress president. The induction of Priyanka Gandhi will have a good impact on national politics, besides boosting the moral of the party cadres."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.