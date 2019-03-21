'Don't Lose Heart': Mayawati Won't Contest But Hints She Can Still Be PM

Mayawati said on Wednesday she would rather campaign for the candidates (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who announced that she would not contest the April-May national election, has hinted that she can still become the prime minister. She said in a tweet that a "person" can become a parliamentarian within six months of holding the office of prime minister or minister.

"When I became UP CM first time in 1995 I was not member of either UP Assembly or Council. Similarly is provision at the Centre where a person have to be a LS/RS member within 6 months of holding office of minister/PM. Don't disheartened from my decision not to contest LS poll now (sic)," the leader tweeted. .

Mayawati, who has teamed up with her bitter rival Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh for the general election, said yesterday that she would rather campaign for the candidates of her BSP and that of ally Samajwadi Party.

"I won't contest polls. I am confident that my party will completely understand my decision. Our coalition is doing well. I can vacate a seat and contest later if I wish," the former chief minister told reporters in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav has always parried questions on who the prime minister can be; however, in January, he said that he would be happy if the PM was from Uttar Pradesh.

There have been talks between regional parties and the Congress for an alliance against the ruling BJP for the general election. The talks went south. After the Pulwama attack, however, they are having a rethink on the proposed alliance.

Mayawati's alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav, however, said that the time for an alliance with the Congress was over.

"The time has run out. It is difficult to come together. But the Congress is a big party. It must try to help the other political parties," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have ridiculed the proposed alliance as "mahamilawat (adulterated)", saying everybody in the alliance wants to become the prime minister.

