Mamata RSS Core-Committee Member, Compromised With BJP: Congress

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from Beharampore Lok Sabha seat of Murshidabad district.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she is a core committee member of the RSS and has compromised with the BJP in the state.

Mr Chowdhury, a former Union minister who hails from Murshidabad district of the state, made the comment following Ms Banerjee's statement that the RSS is supporting Congress candidates in that district.

"How did she know who is being supported by the RSS? It seems she is a core-committee member of the RSS. Everybody knows who had compromised with the BJP in the state," Mr Chowdhury, a former state Congress president, said.

He is contesting from Beharampore Lok Sabha seat of Murshidabad district.

Ms Banerjee is saying she would not support Prime Minister Narendra Modi but she has to come clean on whether or not she would support the BJP if someone else is selected as the prime ministerial candidate by the BJP, Chowdhury said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that the RSS is supporting the Congress nominee in Behrampore and Avijit Mukerjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is contesting from Jangipur seat in the same district.

"Here Congress is an ally with the BJP. I have information that in Behrampore the Congress leader is being supported by the RSS.... And in Jangipur, Pranab Mukherjee's son is fighting the elections with the help of the RSS," she claimed at an election rally.

Replying to this, AICC president Rahul Gandhi said at a rally that it is the Congress which is fighting the BJP across the country and has never aligned with the BJP, unlike the TMC which has been part of the BJP-led NDA in the past.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.