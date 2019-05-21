Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Out At BJP's 'Pressure Tactics' In Madhya Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Opposition BJP of "unnecessarily" creating problems (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that Congress has majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and accused the Opposition BJP of "unnecessarily" creating problems since it feared its scams will be exposed if Kamal Nath government stays in power.

"The Congress has the majority (in the Assembly) and they unnecessarily want to oust the government. They think if this government stays in power for a long time, BJP's scams will come out in open. They are opting for such pressure tactics to prevent the scams from being exposed," Mr Kharge told ANI.

The Congress leader's remarks after a demand by the BJP who wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel urging her to convene the Assembly session to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers' dues.

"He (Kamal Nath) has proved the majority (in Assembly) four times so far. If they still insist to prove majority once again, the chief minister has rightly said that he was ready to prove the majority if the Governor asks," said Mr Kharge.

The Congress leader said that Mr Nath had proved his ability to form the government three to four times previously.

"First he proved at the time of government formation, second during Budget session and during the supplementary Budget session. It has occurred three to four times," Mr Kharge said.

In Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Chief Minister Kamal Nath once again reiterated his readiness for the floor test. "BJP has had the floor test for four times, if they want to do it again, they are welcome," he said.

Asked whether there could be horse-trading in event of any floor test, he said: "I have full confidence on Congress MLAs and parties supporting us. BJP is doing it to boost the morale of its workers. I have no problem."

On reports of EVM mishandling, he said, "At social media platforms, a new scam of EVM is surfacing. Whether it is true or false will be revealed on May 23."

Taking a dig at exit poll results, Kamal Nath said: "This is not the exit poll but the entertainment poll. Asli pol (reality) will come out on May 23."

The 231-member Madhya Pradesh assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and 109 BJP legislators.

The ruling coalition is led by the Congress, supported by an assembly lawmaker of the Samajwadi Party, two assembly lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and four independents.

