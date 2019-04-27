General Elections 2019: Maharashtra Congress Calls PM Modi's Mumbai Rally ''Bunty And Babli Show''

PM Modi attended a joint rally organised by BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday called the BJP-Sena rally in Mumbai addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "bunty and babli show" which people of the country would no longer believe in.

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the country had witnessed ''bunty and babli'' "duping" people and asked voters not to fall prey to them.

Referring to the prime minister''s remarks that all opinion polls and surveys predicted a win for the NDA, Mr Sawant said it proved that all such surveys had been commissioned by the BJP itself.

He attacked the PM for claiming that Congress had called the middle class of the country selfish and greedy.

The Congress leader said people of Mumbai will never forget the insult heaped on martyred former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare by the BJP''s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

"Modi didn''t have the moral stand to apologise for her comments," Mr Sawant added.

Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had earlier said that Mr Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her in custody.

