Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Madhya Pradesh Will Teach Congress A Lesson, Says Shivraj Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there are two major issues in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections -- national security and welfare of people.

"Only the leadership of PM Narendra Modi could help create a stable government. The Congress government that came in four months ago in the state has created a chaotic environment in the state and people are also feeling that they have done a mistake by not electing a BJP government. People will surely vote for BJP to teach a lesson to the Congress government in the state," the former chief minister said.

On being questioned about his views on Kanhaiya Kumar campaigning for Digvijay Singh, Shivraj Chouhan said: "People who have sedition charges against them and who make anti-national statements are campaigning for them -- are these the only people who Digvijay Singh has got for campaigning?"

Congress is making a record of lies, he added.

"Their national president is in such shambles that he has lost the power of thinking in a cogent manner. They are making irresponsible claims like abolition of reservation, 'chowkidar chor hai' etc. I feel pity for such thinking and the people could rarely take them seriously".

Madhya Pradesh sees elections in four phases -- on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

