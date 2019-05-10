Election 2019: PM Slams Congress After Sam Pitroda's ' Hua To Hua' Remark On 1984 Riots

PM Modi will hold rallies in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today.

Campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will end this evening. 59 constituencies, spread over 7 states, will go to polls in this phase on Sunday. Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand. Star campaigners of various political parties are holding rallies and road shows in different parts of the country to woo the voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Haryana's Rohtak, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, while Amit Shah will be in Haryana. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also canvass for his party in Himachal and Punjab- in Una and Chandigarh. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019: