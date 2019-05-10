Election 2019: PM Slams Congress After Sam Pitroda's ' Hua To Hua' Remark On 1984 Riots

New Delhi:
PM Modi will hold rallies in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today.
Campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will end this evening. 59 constituencies, spread over 7 states, will go to polls in this phase on Sunday. Voting in this phase will take place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand. Star campaigners of various political parties are holding rallies and road shows in different parts of the country to woo the voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Haryana's Rohtak, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, while Amit Shah will be in Haryana. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also canvass for his party in Himachal and Punjab- in Una and Chandigarh. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019:
This is the result of the Congress ' actions that Pakistan's terrorists were attacked in India from 2004 to 2014 and the weakened Congress government was crying. Your watchman has changed this policy. We have given open-ended concessions to our people today, not in the border: PM Modi.
PM Modi In Haryana
Yesterday, one of the big Congress leaders said that the 1984 Sikh riots "happened." The leader is the biggest politician of the Gandhi family, a good friend of Rajiv Gandhi and a guru of Rahul Gandhi, says PM Modi.
Hundreds of Sikhs were burnt by putting petrol diesel. Put the tire in the neck and fire it and the Congress is saying "it happened". Thousands of Sikhs were killed outside their homes, but today the Congress is saying, "It happened". Sikhs were targeted in Haryana, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. It was led by the Congress. This sin was made by every small Congress leader, but today the Congress is saying, "It happened": PM Modi
Public Awareness Is Very Important For Everyone: Priyanka Gandhi
Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Siddarthnagar, Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi said, "Public awareness is very important for everyone. You need to check whatever promises the leaders are making are true or not. Have they fulfilled their promises made to you earlier?" Five years back leaders came and said that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in your accounts but failed to do so. Second, they said they will provide 2 crore jobs. I have travelled around the state but haven't found even a single person who has got one. Third, they promised MSP to farmers but again never did so: Priyanka Gandhi.
AAP candidate Atishi tweeted, "Have been overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country! I came into politics to fight against injustice, and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve!"
BJP Has Realised It Will Not Win Polls: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati today termed as "laughable" and "immature" Prime minister Narendra Modi's remark describing the SP-BSP alliance as "casteist". The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the language used by the BJP showed it has realised "definite loss in polls" and is "frustrated" and making baseless and absurd allegations. The BJP, she asserted, is not coming to power again and Modi's dream of becoming the PM again will not be fulfilled." In a tweet, Mayawati said the allegation that "our alliance is casteist is not only laughable but immature also. Narendra Modi, who is not backward by birth has not faced pain of casteism. Such a remark for the alliance should have been avoided, as it is not correct".
In Punjab, Big Rift In BJP Over Kirron Kher's Nomination
The candidature of Kirron Kher from Chandigarh has caused a rift within the BJP ranks in Punjab, sources told NDTV. Kirron Kher had wrested the Chandigarh seat in 2014 from the Congress's Pawan Bansal, who won it three times in a row. But her nomination this time was announced at the last minute, over-riding the objections of the Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon. Mr Tandon, sources said, wanted to pitch another candidate from the seat as he does not get along with Kirron Kher. The 63-year-old actor-politician - who is up against Pawan Bansal again -- is now facing pressure from within and outside the party, which is also affecting her campaign in the city.
BJP On Sam Pitroda's 1984 Remark
Union Minister Arun Jaitley and BJP chief Amit Shah tore into the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's close aide Sam Pitroda's comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday. Arun Jaitley questioned whether the Congress president will remove his "Guru (teacher)" from the party. He said Sam Pitroda's reaction is "reflective of the lack of remorse" of the Congress over the 1984 riots.
Defamation Notice To AAP: Gautam Gambhir
The spat between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in Delhi intensified two days before the capital votes in the Lok Sabha election, amid a raging row over derogatory posters on the Aam Aadmi Party's star candidate Atishi. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir said he will sue Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi after they accused him of circulating the offensive pamphlets on her. He has sent a defamation notice to the AAP trio demanding their apology. A furious Manish Sisodia responded with a counter-threat of defamation.
PM Modi To Address In Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab
