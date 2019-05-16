Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi Writes To Party Leaders For May 23 Opposition Meet

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The opposition also tore into the BJP today, questioning the Model Code of Conduct, after the Election Commission cut short campaigning in West Bengal for the last round of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2019 18:14 IST
PM Modi will also address rallies in UP.

New Delhi: 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has decided to take the lead in consolidating the opposition and has called the respective parties for a meeting on May 23, the day the results of the national election will be declared. Mrs Gandhi has written to several opposition leaders, including DMK chief MK Stalin, Janata Dal Secular, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Uttar Pradesh opposition alliance partners, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, according to sources. Sonia Gandhi has so far kept a low profile with the initiative to push for campaigning for the Congress given to her son and party chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister, the party's eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The opposition also tore into the BJP today, questioning the Model Code of Conduct, after the Election Commission cut short campaigning in West Bengal for the last round of the national election. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the Model Code of Conduct as the "Modi Code of Misconduct".

The Election Commission took this step after violence broke out during Amit Shah's rally in Bengal capital Kolkata. The clashes ended with vandals destroying a bust of iconic 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The BJP and Trinamool Congress proceeded to trade charges against each other of inciting the violence and desecrating the statue of the social reformer, widely revered by Bengalis.

Amit Shah termed the violence during his roadshow as a part of a "conspiracy", while Trinamool leader Derek O' Brien in turn called the BJP chief "pukeworthy" and "dhokebaaz".

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:


May 16, 2019
18:14 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Bengal, Vidyasagar Lookalike Campaigns For BJP Amid Row Over Statue
In the massive political row over the vandalism of an Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue in clashes at BJP president Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata, the legendary 19th century reformer was seen in the campaign of a BJP candidate today. Or at least, an actor in costume, complete with a faux receding hairline, a dhoti, a brown shawl and a book in one hand.
May 16, 2019
18:08 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election 2019: "In last five years, you (PM Modi) could not build Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue?" says Mamata Banerjee

"In the last five years, you (Modi) could not build a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won''t beg before you. We have enough money to build it," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
May 16, 2019
18:00 (IST)
Read Here: Election 2019: It Is Sedition: Digvijaya Singh Points To Pragya Thakur's Godse Remark
Election in Bhopal is over, but Congress's Digvijaya Singh today said his opponent Pragya Singh Thakur's statement glorifying Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, calls for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
May 16, 2019
17:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: "TMC goons vandalised Kolkata college, broke bust of Visyasagar": PM Modi

"It was TMC goons who vandalised Kolkata college and broke the bust of Vidyasagar," PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state government erased evidences of the Narada & Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand strict action should be taken," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI in West Bengal's Mathurapur.
May 16, 2019
17:16 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee's Exit Poll For BJP: Andhra Zero, Tamil Nadu Zero
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, engaged in a bitter fight with the BJP since the violence at Amit Shah's rally, today gave a report card for the BJP in the ongoing elections. The party will end up with less than a hundred seats, she predicted - immediately after accusing it of being a "goonda (rogue) party, spreading money trying to buy votes".
May 16, 2019
17:16 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Chandrababu Naidu Says Disturbing To See Election Commission Action On Violence In Bengal
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has termed as 'disturbing' the Election Commission's action cutting short the election campaign in West Bengal by a day and has said that the poll panel's integrity is at stake.
May 16, 2019
17:09 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: "They ended campaigning after allowing Modi's rallies," says Arvind Kejriwal

"They allowed Modiji's rallies and ended campaigning after it, it makes it clear that Election Commission is totally biased. It is very dangerous for the country," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
May 16, 2019
15:55 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP "does not agree" with Pragya Thakur's comment on Nathuram Godse

"Nathuram Godse was, is & will remain a 'deshbhakt": BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement, reported news agency ANI.
May 16, 2019
15:38 (IST)
Read Here: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mahatma Gandhi Assassin Nathuram Godse A Patriot, Says BJP's Pragya Thakur
Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, "was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a deshbhakt and will remain one," the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur said today, adding to her growing list of controversial statements.
May 16, 2019
14:48 (IST)
Watch: NDA Wave In UP, Says PM Modi
May 16, 2019
14:33 (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM and says: "Bengal doesn't need BJP's money to rebuild Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. 
May 16, 2019
13:42 (IST)
Election Commission Behaving Like BJP Cell, Alleges Tejashwi Yadav
May 16, 2019
12:24 (IST)
Going to West Bengal for rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if Didi allows it. If she has her way she will not allow helicopter to land: PM Modi said, news agency PTI reported

May 16, 2019
12:20 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Thanks Opposition For "Expressing Solidarity"
May 16, 2019
12:05 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi Writes To MK Stalin, Invites Him For Opposition Meet
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to DMK Chief MK Stalin inviting him for the Opposition Parties meeting in New Delhi on May 23. 

May 16, 2019
11:52 (IST)
PM Modi Promises To Build Grand Statue Of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Trinamool Congress "goons" vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata, he has promised to build a grand statue at the same spot. Read here.

May 16, 2019
11:34 (IST)
Mayawati Did Not Slam Mamata Didi: PM Modi
After Mayawati's attack, PM Modi today in Uttar Pradesh's Mau said: "I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP and Bihar, and people from Purvanchal, calling them outsiders for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen."

May 16, 2019
11:23 (IST)
A day after the Election Commission cut short campaigning in Bengal for the last round of the national election over violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, opposition parties closed ranks behind Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused the election body of submitting to the ruling party. Mayawati, coming out in strong support of Mamata Banerjee, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders of "planned targeting" of the Bengal Chief Minister in a "disgusting" and dangerous manner. "This doesn't suit the Prime Minister of the country," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader said.  Read here
