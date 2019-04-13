NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVLatestCandidatesScheduleOpinionVideoFAQsCommentsPhotos

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: PM Modi Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 13, 2019 11:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: PM Modi Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka
New Delhi: 

A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit the state to campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 18. PM Modi will address rallies in Theni and Ramanathapuram before he heads to neighbouring Karnataka, where he will address public gatherings in Mangalore and Bengaluru.

The Congress chief, who paid a visit to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, will travel to Karnataka where he is expected to address three rallies. Mr Gandhi visited a memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the massacre in Punjab's Amritsar on 1919.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka, who has been made in-charge of eastern UP, will hold roadshows in Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh today.

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to hold a join rally today. The joint rally n UP's Badaun will be their second among the 11 such rallies planned so far.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Here are the updates on Lok Sabha election-related news:


Apr 13, 2019
11:47 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Theni, Tamil Nadu
Apr 13, 2019
11:14 (IST)
Apr 13, 2019
11:12 (IST)
Apr 13, 2019
11:01 (IST)

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor this morning took a sharp dig at RJD chief Lalu Yadav and invited him for a "joint media interaction" to clear air about Rabri Devi's claim about a pre-poll alliance offer to the RJD.

Ex-Bihar minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife, Rabri Devi, on Friday claimed poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who joined JD(U) last year, recently met her husband. Mr Kishor, she said, suggested Lalu Yadav's RJD and Nitish Kumar's JD (U) should join hands for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"All our staff and security personnel deployed here are witnesses. He called on us at least five times, mostly here (her 10, Circular Road residence), and one or two times at paanch number (5, Deshratna Marg - the bungalow allotted to her younger son Tejashwi Yadav)," Rabri Devi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

If Mr Kishor denies meeting Lalu Yadav, it would be a "blatant lie", she stressed.

In a rebuttal, Mr Kishor this morning tweeted: "Those convicted or facing charges of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds are claiming to be the custodians of truth."

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who made similar claims about Prashant Kishor's merger offer in his recently-published autobiography, is convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.
Apr 13, 2019
10:14 (IST)
Apr 13, 2019
10:13 (IST)
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.
Apr 13, 2019
10:13 (IST)
The BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to hold a join rally today. The joint rally n UP's Badaun will be their second among the 11 such rallies planned so far.
Apr 13, 2019
10:12 (IST)

The Congress chief, who paid a visit to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, will travel to Karnataka where he is expected to address three rallies. Mr Gandhi visited a memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the massacre in Punjab's Amritsar on 1919.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka, who has been made in-charge of eastern UP, will hold roadshows in Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh today.

Apr 13, 2019
10:12 (IST)
A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit the state to campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 18. PM Modi will address rallies in Theni and Ramanathapuram before he heads to neighbouring Karnataka, where he will address public gatherings in Mangalore and Bengaluru.
Apr 13, 2019
10:11 (IST)
For all the election-elated updates of Friday, click here 
No more content

Trending

Narendra ModiLok Sabha elections
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................