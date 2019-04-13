Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: PM Modi Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka

A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit the state to campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 18. PM Modi will address rallies in Theni and Ramanathapuram before he heads to neighbouring Karnataka, where he will address public gatherings in Mangalore and Bengaluru.

The Congress chief, who paid a visit to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, will travel to Karnataka where he is expected to address three rallies. Mr Gandhi visited a memorial in Punjab's Amritsar to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the massacre in Punjab's Amritsar on 1919.

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka, who has been made in-charge of eastern UP, will hold roadshows in Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh today.

The BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to hold a join rally today. The joint rally n UP's Badaun will be their second among the 11 such rallies planned so far.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Here are the updates on Lok Sabha election-related news: