Jitan Ram Manjhi Meets Lalu Yadav To Discuss Grand Alliance Seat-Sharing

"If we fight together, we can defeat the NDA," Jitan Ram Manjhi said. (File)

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi met jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday to discuss seat sharing ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Lalu Yadav has asked alliance partners of the proposed "mahagathbandhan" to sit and discuss seat adjustments.

"We are worried about seat sharing in the mahagathbandhan. Lalu Yadav has asked the Congress, RJD and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular-HAM) to decide seat sharing," Mr Manjhi told reporters in Ranchi.

"So far no decision has been taken. The reports about seat sharing are wrong," he added.

Mr Manjhi went on to say that there were no problems between alliance partners and the only goal of the mahagathbandhan was defeating the NDA. He added that all the partners of the proposed grand alliance should get a respectable number of seats.

"If we fight together we can defeat the NDA. If we fight separately then NDA might not lose. That will be the nation's loss," Mr Manjhi said.