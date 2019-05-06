General Elections 2019: 'If All Goes Well...': Mayawati's Big Hint After Ally Backs Her For PM

Mayawati said the road to national politics passes through Ambedkar Nagar

Mayawati, flashing a neon sign of her prime ministerial ambitions, has said that she "may have to" contest the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar "if all goes well". The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar, has given the clearest signal yet that she is a candidate for the top job.

"If all goes well, I may have to seek election from here because the road to national politics passes through Ambedkar Nagar," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said at a public rally, against the backdrop of a giant cutout of the BSP chief in front of parliament, captioned "Prime Minister".

Mayawati, 63, has won the Lok Sabha election from Akbarpur four times, in 1989, 1998, 1999 and 2004. After delimitation, the Ambedkar Nagar constituency was carved out in 2008.

"The era of 'Namo Namo' is over and the time has come for those who chant 'Jai Bhim'," she said, referring to a slogan used by followers of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution and an iconic leader for Dalits.

In March, she had given a similar hint while explaining to BSP workers that they should not lose heart at her decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls. She said if required, she would contest later, from any seat held by her party. "When I became UP Chief Minister the first time in 1995 I was not a member of either the UP assembly or council. Similarly there is a provision at the centre where a person have to be a parliament member within 6 months of holding office of minister/PM. Don't be disheartened from my decision not to contest LS poll now (sic)," she tweeted.

Mayawati's bitter rival turned ally, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has said more than once that he would back "behenji (as Mayawati is popularly known)" for Prime Minister.

His most recent endorsement was on Sunday, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him and the Congress of "playing a big game" to trick Mayawati.

"The gathbandhan will give the country its next Prime Minister and I would be very happy if it comes from the other half of the population (women). If that happens, the Samajwadi Party will give its full support," Akhilesh Yadav said, not taking names but leaving no doubts that he means Mayawati.

In January, Akhilesh Yadav, while announcing his alliance with Mayawati, had said he would be "happy if the PM was from his home state (UP)".

