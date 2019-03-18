'Want To Contest From Jamnagar, Party Will Take Decision': Hardik Patel

"Congress is definitely forming the government," Hardik Patel said. (File)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who has joined the Congress, has said he would like to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar seat in Gujarat and asked the party high command to field him there.

Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the Patel agitation for two-and-a-half-years in Gujarat, told the media on Monday: "I would like to contest from Jamnagar... But let the party decide what is to be done. I am ready to accept whatever role the party assigns to me. With maturity and sincerity, I have joined this party.

"I have recently started my career in politics and I have a long way to go, so let's just see what happens," he added.

On the Congress chances of forming the next government, Mr Patel said: "Congress is definitely forming the government and coming to power in 2019. There is massive dissent in the public regarding various issues which are totally ignored by the ruling BJP party in the Centre as well as in the state.

"The Congress is definitely going to address all these after coming to power."

"You see, even the workers and other leaders in the BJP are disgruntled over the way the party is horse trading our (Congress) MLAs and giving them plum positions as cabinet ministers and more in the government.

"If the BJP has done so many developmental works as they claim, why should they resort to grabbing Congress MLAs? This is a clear indication they are rattled and are on the losing ground," said Hardik Patel.

On his joining the Congress, he said: "When I am joining the politics, questions are asked. When I do not, then also questions will be asked. It is in the interest of the country's politics that young guys like me enter politics. Unless people like me, who are connected to ground, are not connected to politics, public issues won't be addressed.

"It is also not necessary that people from a single family come into politics."

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel has approached the Gujarat High Court asking for a stay on the Mehsana court conviction in the rioting and arson case in Visnagar town during the Patel agitation in 2015.

The Mehsana court had ordered two-year imprisonment in the case. Hardik Patel has prayed for a stay on the order so that he can contest the 2019 general elections.

The Gujarat High Court has scheduled the next hearing on Tuesday. Justice R.P. Dholaria had recused himself from hearing the case.

