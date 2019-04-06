Poll Body's Rebuke To Yogi Adityanath Like 'Love Letter': Congress

At an election rally, Yogi Adityanath referred to the Army as "Modiji ki Sena",

The Congress today asked why the Election Commission let go off Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his "Modiji ki sena" remark, adding that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister "insults" the Indian Army and the poll body writes a "love letter" to him.

The opposition party also came down heavily on the Election Commission's communication to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party's proposed minimum income scheme NYAY and the poll body just told him to not "do it in the future"

"Has the MCC now become ''Modi Code of Conduct''. Adityanath insults the Indian Army -- EC writes a love letter to him," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme, the Election Commission says don't do it in future. Why is the Election Commission shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power?" Mr Surjewala asked.

On Friday, the Election Commission had also expressed "displeasure" over the NITI Aayog vice chairman's remarks against the Congress'' proposed minimum income scheme ''NYAY'' and said the comments violated the model code of conduct. He was asked to be cautious while making such statements in the future.

