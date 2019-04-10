Poll Body Officer Says All Ready For Smooth Conduct Of Voting In Nagaland

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Over 12 lakh people will go to vote in Nagaland

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha today said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state on Thursday.

The CEO appealed to the electorate to exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha election and by-election to the Aonglenden Assembly seat without any fear and ensure ethical and informed voting.

Mr Sinha also urged the 12,13,777 electorates, including over 16,000 first time voters, not to be influenced by any inducement but to consciously use their franchise.

The CEO said all polling parties have left for their respective polling stations and are expected to reach the 2,227 polling stations spread over 12 election districts in the state.

He said 75 companies of security forces including Central Armed Police Force, IR and State Police and Home Guards supplemented by over a 1000 village guards have been deployed in the polling stations.

The candidates for parliamentary poll are Congress nominee K L Chishi, NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, NPPs Hayithung Tungoe and Independent Dr M M Thromwa Konyak.

The by-poll to Aonglenden Assembly segment is a straight contest between the Congress nominee Alemjongshi Longkumer and Sharingain Longkumer of ruling NDPP.

Aonglenden seat has a total of 12,436 electorates including 6,146 male and 6,290 female voters.

Voting will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm.

