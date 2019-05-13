'Wouldn't Have Allowed Sunny To Contest Had I Known...': Dharmendra

Lok Sabha Elections: Dharmendra was in Gurdaspur on Sunday to campaign for his son.

Actor Dharmendra on Sunday said he would not have allowed Sunny Deol to fight the national elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab if knew that his son, contesting on a BJP ticket, is up against Congress's Sunil Jakhar.

"Balram Jakhar was like my brother. Had I known his son Sunil Jakhar was contesting from Gurdaspur, I would have not allowed Sunny (to contest against him)," the seasoned actor, a former BJP lawmaker, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

62-year-old Sunny Deol, who joined the BJP last month, is the third member from his family to take a political plunge. While Hema Malini is seeking reelection from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Dharmendra fought as a BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Bikaner in 2004 and won.

Dharmendra on Sunday also said his son, a political novice, "cannot debate" with an experienced politician like rival Sunil Jakhar. "Sunny cannot debate with him as he (Sunil) is an experienced politician and even his father was a very experienced politician, but we come from the film industry. Moreover, we are not here to debate but to listen to the plight of people as we love this land," he said.

Sunny Deol has earlier admitted he is politically inexperienced. "Look, I do not know much about politics but I am a patriot. I have come here to connect with you because I want our Punjab and our country to scale new heights," he had said.

His father was in Gurdaspur on Sunday to campaign for him. "I was watching the roadshow from Mumbai and there was a big crowd. I got emotional. I know people love us but I was surprised by seeing so much love," the 83-year-old said.

All of Punjab votes on May 19 in the last phase of national elections. The fight between actor Sunny Deol and Sunil Jakhar will be one of the closely watched contests in the seventh phase. Gurdaspur has traditionally been a BJP stronghold. Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna won the parliamentary seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Congress's Sunil Jakhar won the seat in 2017 by-elections after his death.

(With inputs from ANI)

