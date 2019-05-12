Jharkhand Brothers Cast Their Vote Before Performing Mother's Funeral

4 of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand recorded 65.17 per cent polling on Sunday (Representational)

Showing their commitment to democracy, two brothers in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to cast their votes before the funeral of their mother, who passed away on Saturday night.

Deepak Kumar Gupta and his brother Rohit, residents of Bhuli in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, voted in the sixth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

"My mother was suffering from high blood pressure. She died at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Saturday night," Deepak Kumar Gupta told reporters.

"We brought back her body to Dhanbad early Sunday morning. My brother Rohit and I then went to cast our votes. We later performed her last rites," he said.

In Dhanbad, the fight is between sitting BJP Member of Parliament PN Singh and Congress candidate Kriti Jha Azad.

Four of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand recorded 65.17 per cent polling on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission (EC) data, Giridih recorded a voter turnout of 65.93 per cent, Dhanbad 61.90 per cent, Jamshedpur 66.44 per cent and Singhbhum or Chaibasa 67.79 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.