Dates For National Election, State Polls To Be Announced Today: Sources

Assembly polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Election Commission will announce dates for Lok Sabha elections at 5 pm today.


New Delhi: 

The dates for national elections and polls in four states will be announced by the Election Commission at 5 pm today, sources said. Assembly polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections for the 545 Lok Sabha seats are due by May. The Election Commission's move comes amid accusations of deliberate delay by the Congress. The party said the commission is giving more time to the government for last-minute announcement of welfare schemes and projects that cannot be done once the model code of conduct kicks in with the announcement of elections. Commission sources have rubbished the claims.

