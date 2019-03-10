Election 2019 Updates: PM Modi In Gujarat Today; JD(S)-Congress To Finalise Seats In Karnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi is expected to launch the Surat Metro project today.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is expected to launch the Surat Metro project today. The Centre on Saturday approved two corridors of the Surat Metro project, which will be executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) will finalise the seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called on JDS leader and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and have decided to fight together in the coming lok saba elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates on major developments related to Lok Sabha Elections: