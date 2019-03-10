Election 2019 Updates: PM Modi In Gujarat Today; JD(S)-Congress To Finalise Seats In Karnataka

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi is expected to launch the Surat Metro project today.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi is expected to launch the Surat Metro project today. The Centre on Saturday approved two corridors of the Surat Metro project, which will be executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,000 crore, according to an official statement.
Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) will finalise the seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called on JDS leader and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and have decided to fight together in the coming lok saba elections.
Here are the LIVE Updates on major developments related to Lok Sabha Elections:
Another Congress Lawmaker In Telangana To Join KCR's Party
A week after two of its MLAs left the party and joined the ruling TRS, Congress in Telangana was dealt a further blow when its legislator from Nakrekal, Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Saturday announced that he would join the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.
Gujarat Congress Lawmaker Made A Minister Hours After Joining BJP
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani Saturday expanded his cabinet by inducting three members, including former Congress lawmaker Jawahar Chavda, who was made a minister a day after he joined the BJP.
BJP lawmaker from Manjalpur of Vadodara district Yogesh Patel and Jamnagar West MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who had crossed over from Congress, were the other two members inducted into the cabinet.
The Election Commission on Saturday asked political parties across the country to not use photographs of defence personnel on hoardings or posters in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.