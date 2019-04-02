NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Congress Fields Olympian Krishna Poonia From Jaipur Rural Seat

Of the nine candidates the Congress named on Monday, six are from Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra and one from Gujarat.

Updated: April 02, 2019 02:07 IST
Krishna Poonia is the lawmaker from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.


New Delhi: 

The Congress on Monday fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

With this, the Congress has so far announced the names of 325 candidates for the upcoming general election.

Ms Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the lawmaker from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan. She will contest against Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur rural lawmaker.

Of the nine candidates the Congress named on Monday, six are from Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra and one from Gujarat.

The party has fielded Mohan Joshi from Pune, a seat which was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by tainted Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi.

Ms Poonia had won the gold medal in discus throwing in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.



