Congress Announces Lok Sabha Candidates For 2 Seats In Gujarat

The Congress has announced the names of two candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats for which, it has declared its candidates to 357.

The party has fielded Sher Khan Abdul Shakur Pathan from Bharuch and Babubhai Katara from Dahod (ST).

The announcement comes days after the Gujarat Congress unit requested senior party leader Ahmed Patel to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bharuch.

Mr Patel, presently a Rajya Sabha member, won from Bharuch thrice, in 1977, 1980 and 1984. He lost to BJP's Chandubhai Deshmukh in 1991 after which he did not contest from the seat.

The party also announced Kantilal Muljibhai Patel as its candidate for the by-election to the Unjha assembly seat in Gujarat.

