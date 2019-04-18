Case Filed Against BSP Candidate For Abusing Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar is contesting as Congress candidate from Fatehpur Sikri (File Photo)

A case has been lodged against Guddu Pandit, aka Bhagwan Sharma, the BSP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri after he used abusive language against Congress candidate Raj Babbar.

This case was lodged against Guddu Pandit at the Achhnera police station.

Five cases were earlier registered against him at different police stations for misbehaviour and alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

NG Ravi Kumar, Agra district magistrate and returning officer, told reporters on Wednesday that he had written a letter to the Election Commission seeking action against the BSP candidate because he was regularly violating the poll code.

Guddu Pandit was seen on TV channels on Monday abusing the Congress candidate and threatening to beat him up with shoes.

Fatehpur Sikri will go to polls on Thursday. Raj Babbar is contesting as Congress candidate while the BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chahar.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.