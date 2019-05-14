Election 2019: BJP Workers Evicted From Hotel After Trinamool Candidate Alerts Cops

Election 2019: There was high drama after BJP workers were evicted from a hotel in Bengal.

Hours after BJP chief Amit Shah held a rally in West Bengal's Barasat, about 40 km from Kolkata, there was high drama in the constituency last night.

First, several BJP workers from Gujarat who staying at a local hotel were evicted by the police. They were taken away after a routine check and after Trinamool Congress candidate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told the police that she suspected they were there with money and arms ahead of the final round of the national election. The eviction was not smooth.

Later at night, again on the complaint of the Trinamool candidate, the police went to the home of a BJP worker, Tuhin Das and made a forced entry after there was no response.

Inside the house were a few men including Pradeep Bhattacharya, a local BJP leader, who says they were about to start a party meeting. He also confirmed that the meeting was attended by RSS leader and BJP's co-minder of Bengal, Arvind Menon.

Late last evening, the BJP said in its media WhatsApp group that the Mr Menon's vehicle was attacked near Barasat.

Earlier in the evening, BJP office-bearer Shishir Bajoria tweeted, "WBPolice officers have informed that no Gujaratis can stay in the district of Barasat and they have to leave immediately, even though the next phase of polls is 6 days away. Their message is rather clear. NO Gujaratis."

Police had to escort six BJP supporters to safety. The reason for this not was mentioned.

The BJP supporters were allowed to leave the police station after party leader Mukul Roy reached the station at 1:30 am.

He alleged that it was Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who travels with cash in cars that follow her.

Nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, including Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 19.

