BJP Expels Bihar Leader For Filing As Independent Against Party Candidate

The BJP on Saturday expelled Putul Singh, wife of former union minister Digvijay Singh, from the primary membership of the party for six years for filing her nomination as an independent from Banka Lok Sabha constituency against the NDA's official candidate.

"Through newspapers and various others sources, it is known that you have filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Banka Lok Sabha constituency against the official NDA candidate. This comes under the indiscipline and hence the party has taken it seriously. Hence, you are expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years," the BJP said in an order served to her.

Banka Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by the RJD's Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav who defeated BJP's Putul Singh in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Putul Singh had won the seat in 2010 by-poll as an independent candidate after the death of her husband Digvijay Singh. He had won as an independent candidate in 2009 after the JDU denied him a ticket.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases - April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. Results will be out on May 23.

