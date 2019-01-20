"PM, Amit Shah Will Break Up The Country If BJP Wins": Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections: "The country is fed up with the five year rule of Modi and Amit Shah. They have destroyed this country in five years. They have poisoned the minds of people," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

All India | | Updated: January 20, 2019 15:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'PM, Amit Shah Will Break Up The Country If BJP Wins': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal said that people in the country wanted to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls


Chandigarh: 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will break up the country if they return to power in the 2019 general elections.

"Agar inki desh mein dobara sarkar aa gayi 2019 mein, toh yeh desh ke tukde tukde kar dengey (If they return to power in the 2019 elections, they will break up the country)," Mr Kejriwal told the media in Sangrur town in Punjab, around 130 km from Chandigarh.

Mr Kejriwal said that people in the country wanted to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The country is fed up with the five year rule of Modi and Amit Shah. They have destroyed this country in five years. They have poisoned the minds of people," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"The whole country wants to defeat them. Leaders of all parties have got together and urged people to defeat them (BJP) in the elections," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, reached Sangrur by train.

After meeting party leaders from Punjab, Mr Kejriwal left for Barnala town by road to launch the party's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2019Punjab

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHHonor 10 LiteFlipkart SaleAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................