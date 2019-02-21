'Tired Of Convincing Congress': Arvind Kejriwal On Alliance In Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said at a rally that he didn't know what the Congress had in its minds (File)

The BJP will lose all seats in Delhi if there is an alliance, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said at a rally. He said he was tired of convincing the Congress to enter into a partnership for the Lok Sabha elections.

"We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"I don't know what they have in their minds," he said, adding that the Congress has "more or less" said no to an alliance.

Mr Kejriwal had attended a meeting of opposition leaders at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's house earlier this month. The meeting was also attended by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress president's comment after the meeting had indicated that his party was ready to go it alone in both Bengal and Delhi, where his party is a rival to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

"We will compete with each other as well," said Rahul Gandhi.

After Mr Gandhi's comment, Mr Kejriwal had said that his party was keen on an alliance.

"We are very worried about the nation, so we are more keen (on an alliance). The Congress has almost said no to an alliance," he had said.

Before the meeting, after weeks of negotiation, both the parties had said they would contest the general elections alone.

Mr Kejriwal's party was born out of the anti-corruption movement against the Congress over the demand of an anti-corruption body. During the 2011 protests, Mr Kejriwal had been savage in his attack against the Congress leadership.

In 2013, the Congress helped AAP take power in Delhi, but Mr Kejriwal quit after a 49-day stint over the anti-corruption Lokpal bill, adding to the acrimony. Two years later, AAP returned to power with a spectacular mandate and the Congress was wiped out.

