Arvind Kejriwal 'King Of U-turns', Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari said people have understood Arvind Kejriwal and will give a befitting reply (File)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday termed AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the "king of U-turns", which, he said, was evident by the ruling party's "entreaties" to the Congress for an alliance for the upcoming general elections.

Mr Tiwari's sharp attack on Mr Kejriwal and his party came after Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday reiterated that AAP leaders were tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance with his party, but the intention of the grand old party does not seem to be good.

"It is very shameful that the party which has 66 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly is entreating the Congress which has no seats in the House for an alliance. Arvind Kejriwal had come to change the politics of India but is now imploring the Congress for his selfish interest," the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said the people have understood Arvind Kejriwal and will give a befitting reply to him and his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Kejriwal is king of U-turns. Delhi people are watching him and they understand his move. They will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming polls," Mr Tiwari said.

"Why is Kejriwal entreating Congress for an alliance now. Has he forgotten his movement against the Congress and his claim that the party was the mother of corruption and that he pledged to dislodge this party from power," he said.

Hitting out at the AAP, Mr Tiwari alleged the ruling party's image was "worse" than that of the Congress in Delhi, as its government has "failed" on all the fronts, including education and health services.

On the issue of full statehood demand raised vociferously by the AAP in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, he said it was a "drama" by the ruling party and its leaders because they have no other issue.

The BJP will again form government at the centre after the general elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The party will form government in Delhi in 2020, Mr Tiwari added.