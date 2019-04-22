NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVLatestCandidatesScheduleOpinionAssemblyVideoCommentsFAQs

Union Minister Gets Poll Panel Notice For Sending Bulk Text Messages

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The notice against Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that bulk SMS service used during election campaigning comes under pre-certification ambit, so permission has to be taken from the poll body's monitoring committee.

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2019 23:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Minister Gets Poll Panel Notice For Sending Bulk Text Messages

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been asked to reply within 24 hours (File Photo)


Bikaner, Rajasthan: 

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Monday received a notice from the district election office for sending bulk SMSs during election campaign without taking prior permission.

The notice was issued by District Election Officer Kumar Pal Gautam, officials said.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has been asked to reply within 24 hours.

The notice stated that bulk SMS service used during election campaigning comes under pre-certification ambit, so permission has to be taken from the poll body's monitoring committee.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Arjun Ram MeghwalLok Sabha Elections 2019Election 2019
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................