Amit Shah To Launch Mega Bike Rally In Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

BJP President Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha election in May.

The party said in a statement on Friday that over one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the achievements of Narendra Modi's government with them.

Mr Shah will launch the rally from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.

The rally will cover more than 3,500 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the party said.