Asaduddin Owaisi Rejects Concerns, Says Ramzan 'Will Lead To More Voting'

As a leader of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress voices concern about elections in the month of Ramzan and the impact on Muslim votes, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi rubbished such talk. The national election will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23, the Election Commission said yesterday.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the AIMIM, said it was a "totally uncalled for and unnecessary" controversy.

"I would earnestly request those political parties that please don't use the Muslim community & Ramzan for whatever reasons you have," said the parliamentarian.

"Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan, they go out and lead a normal life, they go to office, even the poorest of the poor will also fast. My analysis is that this month (Ramzan) will lead to more voting percentage because one will be free from all worldly duties," Mr Owaisi remarked.

Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had commented on voting difficulties while questioning the lengthy schedule of the election, which will be held in seven rounds. He had said on Sunday that voting would be arduous for those observing Ramzan in the states of Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional body and we respect them. We don't want to say anything against them. But the seven-phase election will be tough for people in Bihar, UP and WB. It will be most difficult for those who will be observing Ramzan at that time," Firhad Hakim was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Hakim went as far as to target the BJP, saying the ruling party "doesn't want minorities to cast their votes."

