AAP, Dushyant Chautala's Party Tie Up For Lok Sabha Elections In Haryana

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party has tied up with AAP in Haryana.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Haryana's Jannayak Janata Party—launched by former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, today announced an alliance to fight on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to the seat-sharing agreement, the JJP will contest 7 seats

Dushyant Chautala has said he would decide his party's candidates in about three days

“Jhaadu and chappal will emerge victorious. Together, we will defeat the BJP and Congrethe alliance would continue even for the Assembly elections in Haryana,” Dushyant Chautala said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Haryana wanted the alliance. “Congratulations to the people of Haryana. Together, we will defeat BJP and work for development of Haryana," he tweeted.

According to sources, the AAP will choose its candidate from Faridabad, Gurgaon, Karnal and Ambala Lok Sabha constituencies. The population in these constituencies is a mix of all castes. There is a large Muslim population too.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier proposed an alliance between the AAP, JJP and the Congress but the party had rejected the proposal.

