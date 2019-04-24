5 Things PM Modi Shared With Akshay Kumar

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi speaks with actor Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: In a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar, the PM shared a light moment with the actor and spoke about his likes and life in general. Dubbed a "non-political interview", short teasers of the interaction were released to the media on Tuesday. Here are the five things PM Modi shared with Akshay Kumar: