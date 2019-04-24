5 Things PM Modi Shared With Akshay Kumar

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi speaks with actor Akshay Kumar
New Delhi: In a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar, the PM shared a light moment with the actor and spoke about his likes and life in general. Dubbed a "non-political interview", short teasers of the interaction were released to the media on Tuesday. Here are the five things PM Modi shared with Akshay Kumar:
- I never thought I'd become the Prime Minister. A common person doesn't think that. The kind of background I come from, even if I got a simple job, my mother would have been distributing ladoos to neighbours.
- I never had a bank account earlier. When I was in school, people from Dena Bank came and gave us a piggy bank. I never had enough money. Later, the bank officials tracked me and they wanted to close the account due to inactivity. Thirty-two years later, they told me I had an account since childhood. When I became chief minister, salary used to get credited. I told them I wanted to give away the money, they tried to dissuade me, saying I had cases against me and I might need it, but I insisted I wanted to give Rs 21 lakh from the bank account to people in need.
- I was quite a wanderer. I found answers to my own questions. I have been on my own since I was very young. That led to a feeling of detachment. Later, even if I called my mother to live with me, she wanted to spend time in her village. Also, I didn't get enough time to spend with her.
- I don't get angry easily. But it's a part of human nature. These are emotions that just spread negativity. Right from the time I was a peon, I have never had an opportunity to express anger. There's a difference between anger and being strict. You just have to ensure discipline at times.
- Whenever I got overwhelmed with emotions, I would write it all on a paper. Then I would analyse it. This helped me realise my own mistakes. But of course I no longer have that much time. This is how I trained myself to respond to situations.
