Ashok Gehlot's Son Vaibhav Staring At Big Defeat, Trailing By Over 1 Lakh Votes From Jalore

Vaibhav Gehlot has so far polled about 2.5 lakh votes (File photo)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is starting at a big defeat as he is trailing from the Jalore parliamentary constituency, according to the latest voting trends shown by the Election Commission.

Mr Gehlot, who is contesting from the seat where his father has significant support, is currently trailing by over one lakh votes against BJP's Lumbaram. While Mr Lumbaram has so far received 3,56,610 votes, Mr Gehlot has polled 2,55,217.

In Rajasthan's 25 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP was ahead in 14 against the eight of the Congress. Besides the Congress, other INDIA bloc parties CPI(M), RLP and BAP were leading in one seat each in the state.

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate Om Birla, Union ministers Arjun Meghwal (Bikaner), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and Bhupendra Yadav (Alwar) were leading, while Union minister Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer) was trailing.

Voting for the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan was held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan.