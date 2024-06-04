AAP Ahead In Only 3 Seats Of Punjab, Trails In 19 Of 22 Seats Contested

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024:

Aam Aadmi Party's dry spell in parliamentary election appears to continue, with Arvind Kejriwal's party trailing in most of the seats they are contesting. AAP is leading in three seats in Punjab, in 19 other seats -- including four in Delhi -- they are trailing.

AAP had contested as part of the INDIA bloc under a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana and Chandigarh with the Congress. It, however, went alone in the 13 constituencies in Punjab and two in Assam.

In Punjab, where Congress and AAP had gone toe-to-toe, the Congress has shot ahead, leading in seven of the 13 seats. Of the remaining three, Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur is ahead in one, and Independents on the other two.

The national capital appears to have voted en masse for the BJP. Even the Congress, which was ahead on one seat in the early leads, is now trailing.

The trends have raised eyebrows, especially in view of AAP's sweep in the last two assembly polls in Delhi.

There is speculation that the party is seen as too focussed on local issues, which, however, formed an undercurrent in this election. AAP's current setbacks -- the arrest of its key leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- is seen as the other key factor.

AAP's campaign was seen as floundering till Mr Kejriwal got the 21-day interim bail from the Supreme Court to campaign in the election. Many said it was a case of too little, too late. Mr Kejriwal's closest aide Manish Sisodia and key leader Satyendar Jain, are still in jail.

Mr Kejriwal, who returned to Tihar on Sunday as the interim bail terms stipulated, is yet to respond on the issue.