PM Modi's 'Thank You' Visit To Varanasi Today After Landslide Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh today after his landslide win in the national election. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Varanasi which he secured for the second time after being winning the seat for the second term.

He will visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in the temple town on the banks of River Ganga and later address BJP workers to celebrate his massive victory. He will travel to the temple by road.

The Varanasi visit comes three days before he takes oath after being re-elected as Prime Minister for a second term.

An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of temple which will live-stream visuals from inside when he offers prayers. The chief priest will perform a rituals with PM Modi.

"This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabha and state elections. He is the biggest devotee of Vishwanath baba. Even before the rituals start, he devotes himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eye," priest Acharya Ashok Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

PM Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly a lakh votes as compared to 2014.

In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, PM Modi had called himself a "Kashivasi (a resident of Varanasi)" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

PM Modi on Sunday met his 98-year-old mother in Ahmedabad. While there, he also held a rally and addressed the people of his home state, which he ruled as a Chief Minister for 13 years. He repeated that the election had a pro-incumbency wave. "After the sixth phase of polling, I had said that it's 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But the results are for everyone to see," he said.

The BJP handed out a crushing defeat to the Congress and other opposition parties by bagging 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls.