PM Modi Visits Constituency Varanasi To Thank Voters After Election Win: Live Updates

PM Modi in his constituency Varanasi for the first time after he won Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for "reposing faith" in him. BJP party chief Amit Shah is also expected to accompany him. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed at various places in the city.

He will be travelling by road from Police Lines to Bansphatak. His cavalcade will pass through many other parts of the city also. He is expected to pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and will later address a gathering of BJP workers.



This is PM Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

Prime Minister Modi led the BJP to a resounding victory for a second term in office. In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.

