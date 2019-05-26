After Big Election Win, PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah wave to party supporters in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad this evening to meet with BJP workers, who have been waiting to give him a grand welcome in his home state after the landslide victory in the national election.

From the airport, PM Modi went to garland a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the city and proceeded to the party's local office where he was scheduled to address party workers.

He will later meet his mother Heeraben, who lives with his brother Pankaj Modi at their family home near the state capital.

The National Democratic Alliance, powered by the pan-India campaign of PM Modi, won over 350 seats in the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls.

PM Modi meets his mother regularly before important occasions such elections, apart from routine visits despite his packed day plans.

Before he went to a polling booth in Ahmedabad on an open SUV on May 23 during the national election, PM Modi spent 20 minutes with his mother, who lives with his brother Pankaj Modi at their family home near the state capital.

On Monday, PM Modi will fly to Varanasi, from where he won by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, to thank the "people of this great land", he tweeted on Saturday.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM Modi tweeted this morning, in reference to the temple town's other name, Kashi.

BJP chief Amit Shah also reached Ahmedabad.