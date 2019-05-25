Election Results 2019: PM Modi To Meet Mother Heeraben Tomorrow, Varanasi Next For Thanksgiving

PM Narendra Modi said he will meet his mother Heeraben in Gujarat and then visit Varanasi

With the national election over and the BJP making a big bang comeback, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking it slow after months of energy-sapping campaigning. He tweeted today he will fly to his home state Gujarat tomorrow to meet his mother Heeraben and finally to Varanasi, from where he won by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, to thank the "people of this great land".

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM Modi tweeted.

The PM's celebratory tweet comes on a day the Congress's top leadership body whose members include UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh is meeting to discuss what went down for the party in the national election.

The National Democratic Alliance, powered by the pan-India campaign of PM Modi, won over 350 seats in the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls.