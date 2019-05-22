Election Results 2019: Calls To Trigger Violence Tomorrow, Centre Warns States Before Counting

Lok Sabha Elections results: Home Ministry has asked for increased security outside counting venues.

The Home Ministry has sent out alerts to chief secretaries, police chiefs of all states, warning them about the possibility of violence breaking out during counting of votes tomorrow for the Lok Sabha elections, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The ministry said it has alerted states and union territories about "calls given in various quarters" for sparking violence and disrupting counting, PTI said.

The ministry said the states and union territories have asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong-rooms, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept, and venues of counting of votes.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting will take place on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

