BJP's Anurag Thakur Wins Himachal's Hamirpur Seat For Fifth Consecutive Time

Union minister Anurag Thakur won the Hamirpur parliamentary seat for the fifth consecutive time, defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Satpal Raizada by a margin of 1,82,357 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The four-time MP polled 6,07,068 votes against 4,24,711 votes bagged by Raizada, a former MLA from Una.

Expressing optimism that the BJP-led NDA would once again form its government at the Centre, Thakur said India had progressed a lot under Modi during the last 10 years and this process would continue.

The people of Himachal Pradesh have given their hundred per cent support to the BJP and it would return to them the same once its government is formed again, he added.

