Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2024 Live Updates: Voting To Begin Shortly

Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting: The results will be announced on June 4.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will begin shortly. In the first phase, polling will be held in 21 states and UTs -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, will cast their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations. Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across five phases almost five years to the abrogation of Article 370. Among the prominent candidates in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sarbananda Sonowal. Also in the fray are Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, DMK's Kanimozhi as well as BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai.

While the BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a stronger majority, the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound. In 2019, the UPA had won 45 of the 102 seats at stake on Friday and the NDA 41. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Here are the LIVE updates on Lok Sabha polls Phase 1:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 19, 2024 06:56 (IST) WATCH: People Queue Up Outside A Polling Station In Sikkim



#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | People queue up outside a polling station in Soreng, Sikkim.



Sikkim is represented by a single seat in the Lok Sabha, pic.twitter.com/69lLuyznaR - ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Apr 19, 2024 06:49 (IST) Nitin Gadkari To K Kanimozhi: Big Faces Contesting In Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls Today



#ElectionsWithNDTV | Nitin Gadkari To K Kanimozhi: Big Faces Contesting In Phase 1 of #LokSabhaPolls Today⤵️



Read Here: https://t.co/BHt0BZC0zLpic.twitter.com/KOfN71Sq6P - NDTV (@ndtv) April 19, 2024

Apr 19, 2024 06:45 (IST) In Pics: All Women Polling Team For Lok Sabha Elections In Nagaland



Apr 19, 2024 06:42 (IST) Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 1/4 Of All Polling Stations In Nagaland "Vulnerable"

For the lone Lok Sabha in Nagaland, one-fourth of the total polling booths have been marked as critical and vulnerable. Over 13.25 lakh voters will decide the fate of three candidates at 2,342 polling booths. 588 of them have been marked as critical and vulnerable. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 4 pm. Nearly 20,000 first-time voters, 22,140 senior citizens above 85 years and 6,707 people with disabilities are eligible to cast their vote today.

Apr 19, 2024 06:37 (IST) "Polling Stations Welcome You": Chief Election Commissioner's Message To Voters

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has urged voters across the country to participate in the first phase general elections today. "More than 16 crore voter slips have been distributed in phase one. It's a kind of invitation that is reaching your house, saying this is your polling station. This is your voter list. Please come and vote. youth, male, female, old age, transgender, everybody we are looking for. Our staff is a very well trained. Teams are there at all the polling stations to welcome you very, very courteously. Please come," he said.

Apr 19, 2024 06:32 (IST) In Pics Election Commission's Thematic Model Polling Stations

As we are ready to vote in the first phase of #GeneralElections2024 tomorrow, thematic model polling stations are prepared to welcome you, adding more festivity to the #ChunavKaParv.



Let's #vote and get ourselves inked! #YouAreTheOne#GoVote#IVote4Sure#DeshKaGarvpic.twitter.com/MvlWagmgnd - Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 18, 2024

Apr 18, 2024 22:51 (IST) Lok Sabha Polls 2024: List Of 102 Constituencies That Go To Polls Today

Here's a list of 102 constituencies that go to polls today: Alipurduars West Bengal Almora Uttarakhand Alwar Rajasthan Andaman & Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar Islands Arakkonam Tamil Nadu Arani Tamil Nadu Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh Aurangabad Bihar Balaghat Madhya Pradesh Bastar Chhattisgarh Bhandara-Gondiya Maharashtra Bharatpur Rajasthan Bijnor Uttar Pradesh Bikaner Rajasthan Chandrapur Maharashtra Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Chennai North Tamil Nadu Chennai South Tamil Nadu Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Churu Rajasthan Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Coochbehar West Bengal Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Dausa Rajasthan Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu Dibrugarh Assam Dindigul Tamil Nadu Erode Tamil Nadu Gadchiroli-Chimur Maharashtra Ganganagar Rajasthan Garhwal Uttarakhand Gaya Bihar Hardwar Uttarakhand Inner Manipur Manipur Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Jaipur Rajasthan Jaipur Rural Rajasthan Jalpaiguri West Bengal Jamui Bihar Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Jorhat Assam Kairana Uttar Pradesh Kallakurichi Tamil Nadu Kancheepuram Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari Tamil Nadu Karauli-Dholpur Rajasthan Karur Tamil Nadu Kaziranga Assam Krishnagiri Tamil Nadu Lakhimpur Assam Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Madurai Tamil Nadu Mandla Madhya Pradesh Mayiladuthurai Tamil Nadu Mizoram Mizoram Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Nagaland Nagaland Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu Nagaur Rajasthan Nagina Uttar Pradesh Nagpur Maharashtra Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand Namakkal Tamil Nadu Nawada Bihar Nilgiris Tamil Nadu Outer Manipur Manipur Perambalur Tamil Nadu Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh Pollachi Tamil Nadu Puducherry Puducherry Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu Rampur Uttar Pradesh Ramtek Maharashtra Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh Salem Tamil Nadu Shahdol Madhya Pradesh Shillong Meghalaya Sidhi Madhya Pradesh Sikar Rajasthan Sikkim Sikkim Sivaganga Tamil Nadu Sonitpur Assam Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand Tenkasi Tamil Nadu Thanjavur Tamil Nadu Theni Tamil Nadu Thiruvallur Tamil Nadu Thoothukkudi Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Tiruppur Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu Tripura West Tripura Tura Meghalaya Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Vellore Tamil Nadu Viluppuram Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu

Apr 18, 2024 22:48 (IST) Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Prominent Leaders In The Fray

These prominent leaders are in the fray in the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls: Nitin Gadkari

Sarbanada Sonowal

Bhupendra Yadav

Gaurav Gogoi

Kanimozhi

K Annamalai

Bhupendra Yadav

Kiren Rijiju

Sanjeev Baliyan

Jitendra Singh

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Biplab Kumar Deb

Apr 18, 2024 22:45 (IST) In Pics: Voter Awareness Campaigns Across India



Apr 18, 2024 22:44 (IST) Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Some Interesting Facts About 1st Phase Of Voting Tomorrow

Here are some facts about the first phase of polling: 102 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in 21 States/UTs

Voting begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm

Over 16.63 crore voters include 8.4 crore male; 8.23 crore female and 11,371 third-gender.

35.67 lakh first-time voters are registered to exercise their right to franchise.

3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 1 lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel.

361 observers have already reached their constituencies.

4,627 flying squads, 5,208 statistics surveillance teams, 2,028 video surveillance teams and 1,255 video viewing teams to deal with any form of inducement of voters.

1,374 inter-state and 162 international border checkposts to check flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies.

14.14 lakh registered voters aged 85 plus and 13.89 lakh Persons with disabilities (PwD)