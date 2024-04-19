Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2024 Live Updates: Voting To Begin Shortly

1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.

Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voting: The results will be announced on June 4.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will begin shortly. In the first phase, polling will be held in 21 states and UTs -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, will cast their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations. Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

The elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across five phases almost five years to the abrogation of Article 370. Among the prominent candidates in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sarbananda Sonowal. Also in the fray are Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, DMK's Kanimozhi as well as BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai.

While the BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a stronger majority, the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound. In 2019, the UPA had won 45 of the 102 seats at stake on Friday and the NDA 41. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.

Here are the LIVE updates on Lok Sabha polls Phase 1:

Apr 19, 2024 06:56 (IST)
WATCH: People Queue Up Outside A Polling Station In Sikkim

Apr 19, 2024 06:49 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari To K Kanimozhi: Big Faces Contesting In Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls Today

Apr 19, 2024 06:45 (IST)
In Pics: All Women Polling Team For Lok Sabha Elections In Nagaland
Apr 19, 2024 06:42 (IST)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 1/4 Of All Polling Stations In Nagaland "Vulnerable"
For the lone Lok Sabha in Nagaland, one-fourth of the total polling booths have been marked as critical and vulnerable. Over 13.25 lakh voters will decide the fate of three candidates at 2,342 polling booths. 588 of them have been marked as critical and vulnerable. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 4 pm. Nearly 20,000 first-time voters, 22,140 senior citizens above 85 years and 6,707 people with disabilities are eligible to cast their vote today.
Apr 19, 2024 06:37 (IST)
"Polling Stations Welcome You": Chief Election Commissioner's Message To Voters
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has urged voters across the country to participate in the first phase general elections today. "More than 16 crore voter slips have been distributed in phase one. It's a kind of invitation that is reaching your house, saying this is your polling station. This is your voter list. Please come and vote. youth, male, female, old age, transgender, everybody we are looking for. Our staff is a very well trained. Teams are there at all the polling stations to welcome you very, very courteously. Please come," he said.
Apr 19, 2024 06:32 (IST)
In Pics Election Commission's Thematic Model Polling Stations
Apr 18, 2024 22:51 (IST)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: List Of 102 Constituencies That Go To Polls Today

Here's a list of 102 constituencies that go to polls today:

Alipurduars

West Bengal

Almora

Uttarakhand

Alwar

Rajasthan

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Arakkonam

Tamil Nadu

Arani

Tamil Nadu

Arunachal East

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal West

Arunachal Pradesh

Aurangabad

Bihar

Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh

Bastar

Chhattisgarh

Bhandara-Gondiya

Maharashtra

Bharatpur

Rajasthan

Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh

Bikaner

Rajasthan

Chandrapur

Maharashtra

Chennai Central

Tamil Nadu

Chennai North

Tamil Nadu

Chennai South

Tamil Nadu

Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh

Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu

Churu

Rajasthan

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

Coochbehar

West Bengal

Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu

Dausa

Rajasthan

Dharmapuri

Tamil Nadu

Dibrugarh

Assam

Dindigul

Tamil Nadu

Erode

Tamil Nadu

Gadchiroli-Chimur

Maharashtra

Ganganagar

Rajasthan

Garhwal

Uttarakhand

Gaya

Bihar

Hardwar

Uttarakhand

Inner Manipur

Manipur

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Jaipur Rural

Rajasthan

Jalpaiguri

West Bengal

Jamui

Bihar

Jhunjhunu

Rajasthan

Jorhat

Assam

Kairana

Uttar Pradesh

Kallakurichi

Tamil Nadu

Kancheepuram

Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari

Tamil Nadu

Karauli-Dholpur

Rajasthan

Karur

Tamil Nadu

Kaziranga

Assam

Krishnagiri

Tamil Nadu

Lakhimpur

Assam

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep

Madurai

Tamil Nadu

Mandla

Madhya Pradesh

Mayiladuthurai

Tamil Nadu

Mizoram

Mizoram

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh

Nagaland

Nagaland

Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu

Nagaur

Rajasthan

Nagina

Uttar Pradesh

Nagpur

Maharashtra

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Uttarakhand

Namakkal

Tamil Nadu

Nawada

Bihar

Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu

Outer Manipur

Manipur

Perambalur

Tamil Nadu

Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh

Pollachi

Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Puducherry

Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

Rampur

Uttar Pradesh

Ramtek

Maharashtra

Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh

Salem

Tamil Nadu

Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh

Shillong

Meghalaya

Sidhi

Madhya Pradesh

Sikar

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Sikkim

Sivaganga

Tamil Nadu

Sonitpur

Assam

Sriperumbudur

Tamil Nadu

Tehri Garhwal

Uttarakhand

Tenkasi

Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu

Theni

Tamil Nadu

Thiruvallur

Tamil Nadu

Thoothukkudi

Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur

Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu

Tripura West

Tripura

Tura

Meghalaya

Udhampur

Jammu & Kashmir

Vellore

Tamil Nadu

Viluppuram

Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu

Apr 18, 2024 22:48 (IST)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Prominent Leaders In The Fray
These prominent leaders are in the fray in the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls:
  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Sarbanada Sonowal
  • Bhupendra Yadav
  • Gaurav Gogoi
  • Kanimozhi
  • K Annamalai
  • Bhupendra Yadav
  • Kiren Rijiju
  • Sanjeev Baliyan
  • Jitendra Singh
  • Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Biplab Kumar Deb
Apr 18, 2024 22:45 (IST)
In Pics: Voter Awareness Campaigns Across India
Apr 18, 2024 22:44 (IST)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Some Interesting Facts About 1st Phase Of Voting Tomorrow
Here are some facts about the first phase of polling:

  • 102 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in 21 States/UTs
  • Voting begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm
  • Over 16.63 crore voters include 8.4 crore male; 8.23 crore female and 11,371 third-gender.
  • 35.67 lakh first-time voters are registered to exercise their right to franchise. 
  • 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.
  • 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly 1 lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel.
  • 361 observers have already reached their constituencies.
  • 4,627 flying squads, 5,208 statistics surveillance teams, 2,028 video surveillance teams and 1,255 video viewing teams to deal with any form of inducement of voters.
  • 1,374 inter-state and 162 international border checkposts to check flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies.
  • 14.14 lakh registered voters aged 85 plus and 13.89 lakh Persons with disabilities (PwD)

Apr 18, 2024 22:38 (IST)
88 Candidates In Fray For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Madhya Pradesh
A total of 88 candidates, including seven women candidates, are in the fray for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on Friday in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.
.