On Video, Deafening Sounds Of Gunfire Exchange Near Manipur Polling Booth

Gunshots were fired near a polling booth in Manipur this morning. A 25-second video circulating online shows commotion and people shouting before two shots are heard in quick succession.

A third shot is then heard, presumably in response to the first two. After this a volley of gunshots - possibly from an automatic weapon - is heard and the person filming the video ducks for cover behind a doorway. The rapid exchange of gunfire continues for 10 seconds before it stops.

It is unclear in which of Manipur's two seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - the shots were fired. The Inner seat was won by the BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh in the 2019 election.

NDTV Live Coverage | 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Basanta Kumar Singh has been fielded from this seat once again.

The Outer seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Naga People's Front leader Kachui Timothy Zimik, who has been fielded again. The NPF is a BJP ally in this election.

The north-eastern state has been dealing with intermittent violence since May last year, when clashes between two ethnic communities left over 200 dead and tens of thousands displaced.

As a result, tight security arrangements have been put in place for the first of the two-phased elections in the state; 15 of Outer Manipur's 28 Assembly segments will vote on April 26.

READ | Crisis-Hit Manipur All Set To Vote In Phase 1 Of Election

To accommodate displaced voters, the Election Commission has set up special polling booths - 22 in Churachandpur district and 24 in Kangpokpi, officials have said.

Speaking to NDTV after voting, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said, "I am fully confident both Manipur seats will definitely elect a BJP government at the centre. Yes, Manipur is facing a troubled time but, in the last four-five months peace was restored and that is why we are holding an election."

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.