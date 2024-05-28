'Can Do Anything To Save Party': Tejashwi Yadav's Jibe At Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minster Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at his erstwhile boss Nitish Kumar today, hinting that the Chief Minister could be ready for another switch after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4.

"After June 4, our uncle can do anything to save his party and the politics of the backward classes. He can take any big decision," Mr Yadav told reporters today.

Over the last decade, Nitish Kumar has switched sides five times. After the last switch to the NDA, he had said it was the last time.

While he has been derided much for his continuous back and forth, his ability to pick the winning side has surprised many. And that was what Mr Yadav was driving at.

The battle between the NDA and the Opposition bloc INDIA has been intense over three states -- Maharashtra, Bengal and Bihar. While Maharashtra has been the hardest to read, Bihar is not seen as a done deal either despite the results of 2019.

In the last general election that year, the NDA -- complete with Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan's undivided Lok Janashaki party -- had managed to scoop up all but one of the state's 40 seats.