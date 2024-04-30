Why PM Not On Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan Manifesto: Jagan Reddy's Spin

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sparked a row with his comment today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph was removed from the cover of the joint manifesto of arch rival Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party "after a call from Delhi". Leaders of the NDA termed his comment an attempt to "create a rift" within the alliance. What was not explained was a video of ceremony to release the manifesto, where BJP state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh could be seen refusing to accept a copy.

Speaking later, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "In an earlier version of the manifesto, photos of Chandrababu Naidu were prominently displayed alongside that of PM Modi".

"But before Mr Naidu unveiled his manifesto today, he received a call from the BJP headquarters, saying having PM Modi's photo on it is not acceptable. This incident only serves to highlight how unattainable his promises are," he added.

Mr Naidu, however, issued a clarification later. The NDA, he said, has a manifesto at the national level. The TDP and Jana Sena are now releasing this manifesto in consultation with the BJP. The manifesto contains the views of all the parties, he said.

Mr Naidu had returned to the NDA earlier this year -- nearly six years after he walked out protesting against the BJP's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. His return was to keep at bay the ruling YSR Congress of Mr Reddy.

There is expectation that the alliance with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan would consolidate the votes of those disillusioned with the Jagan Reddy government.

Mr Naidu has said at a rally that this year will be his last election if the Telugu Desam Party is not voted to power.

The TDP which won 15 of the state's 25 seats, was down to three in 2019 after its exit from the NDA.