"Didn't Know What Was Behind The Mask": Vijender Singh Jabs PM Modi

Vijender Singh had shared a picture with PM Modi on Facebook (File)

The instances of display of camaraderie between boxer Vijender Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aplenty on social media. They have tweeted each other several times. In 2016, PM Modi had congratulated him for his first professional fight win. The pugilist had also shared a picture with the Prime Minister on Facebook. Come 2019, the tables have turned. Mr Singh is a Congress candidate, and he has said that the Prime Minister has lied to the masses.

"When you praise someone you don't know what is behind the mask. 2014 was the biggest win for the BJP," he told NDTV.

"15-20 lakh to waise hi khate me aa jaaenge (Rs 15-20 lakh will be accrued to the accounts of the poor). I still have the YouTube video. It is a lie. People, especially the poor ones, believed him," he added.

PM Modi, campaigning for the 2014 election, had said in rallies that he would bring back black-money which would result in Rs 15 lakh accruing to the bank accounts of countrymen.

"He can't fulfill his promise," the leader said.

Mr Singh was the surprise pick by the Congress as its candidate for the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There were reports that the Congress was considering 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar's brother for the seat.

He also spoke about why he chose the Congress.

"My vision, my thought, my thinking are similar to Congress. They have vision, they have planning, they have educated people, they have good leaders, they talk about future, they talk about good things" he said.

The Congress on Monday announced candidates for the national capital. Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi Chief Minister, is among the candidates the Congress named.

The other candidates are Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

Polling in Delhi will be held on May 12; the results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.